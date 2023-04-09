A young Nigerian man invited his pastor to his construction site when he wanted to start his building project

After the priest had prayed and anointed his palms, work started, and the house was completed in no time

Many people who saw how beautifully fenced and roofed the house was congratulated the man on his achievement

A young Nigerian man, @governorpounds, took his pastor to his building site before he started laying his foundation, and the clergyman prayed on the site and anointed his palms.

A video he shared showed how the project quickly took shape. Immediately after the house was roofed, labourers started working on the interior decor as POPs were installed.

The young man said he was grateful to God. Photo source: @governorpounds

Source: TikTok

Young millionaire's amazing house

The house was also fenced. Around the fence were security lights. A platform holding the home's water tanks could also be seen from afar. Everything about the house speaks of wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people who reacted to the video said that the young man must have spent a lot on the building project.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1400 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yomzy said:

"Dem go post am like this u go de think say E easy. Omo congrats man."

itzfreeboichinda said:

"More blessings bro."

amore said:

"More Grace bros I tap from your Grace in Jesus name Amen."

eddy cakes said:

"Congratulations to u ,am tapping into this blessings."

GOLDEN said:

"Only the roofing na Benz! No cap congrats."

Virginboy said:

"Congratulations bro god is always faithful."

Olamuyiwa said:

"When my own go come like this??"

emmanuelchibuzor207 said:

"Congratulations Godstime is the best I will Soon celebrate my own."

AYANFE ~DMW said:

"Congratulations bro, I pray for my own soon."

Lady praised boyfriend for building houses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @only_one_edna1, shared a video that captured the new house her boyfriend built and completed in the month of April.

The lady tagged the video, "Congrats to my love. April didn't come to play". At the beginning of the clip, the building project was seen at the foundation level.

Man thanked God for laying foundaton

In similar news, a young Nigerian man showed how God helped him to start his mansion and finish the same. The structure wowed many people.

At the beginning of his video, the man showed the moment bricklayers dug and started the house's foundation.

Source: Legit.ng