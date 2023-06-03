A trending video shows a groom operating his phone all through as he and the bride walked out of their church wedding

The groom's action however did not sit well with many people as netizens dragged him for being disrespectful

A few persons defended the groom's action, saying he may be in the middle of a business transaction that could not wait

A groom has been dragged on social media for what many tagged as a disrespectful attitude to his bride.

This came as a video from their church wedding showed the groom focusing on his phone all through as he and the bride stepped out of the premises.

The man gave his phone undivided attention and only offered the bride his hand as they made the walk.

The bride did not seem to mind his divided attention as they held hands and left. Even outside the premises, the man returned to his phone after stealing a glance at the bride.

Many described the groom's action as a big red flag, but others defended him.

Reactions on social media

@muyaa_mbango said:

"This is insane… disrespectful and condescending. Totally uncalled for."

@ribz_rb said:

"This is hard to watch‍♂️ cringy stuff."

@Modipadi_W said:

"What a 10 past 4 is this‍♀️ Women tolerate rubbish, on her wedding day and he’s busy chatting, mxm!"

@jayr_peter said:

"I don’t care whosoever is texting you.

"This behavior is totally not acceptable."

@TheKahimaZ said:

"This one is called red flag pro max. But because we want weddings more than our mental health, she’s yet to testify to her ancestors how it’s going down."

@Mac_Roberts said:

"This man won’t ever get that moment back……. And she’ll never forget it. Dam.n shame."

@JohnSmi01534541 said:

"Sidechick sleeps around too so its all kool. The wife will just find someone to sleep with too."

@ADS_ZAR said:

"The Text:

"Sidechick: Haybo did you just post pictures of you getting married, what about our 5 year relationship ???

"The Reply:

"Groom: Yes, I'm getting married but its not that serious. You know I only love you babe I will see you tonight love ."

Groom forgets bride's name at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had forgotten his bride's name at their wedding.

A short clip capturing the moment was shared on TikTok by @dopephotographygh and got many people talking.

In the clip, the groom spoke into a microphone and got his wife's first name - Abigail - correctly but stuttered as he tried to remember her last name.

His stuttering led to screams from wedding guests who did not expect the groom to forget such an essential part of the bride on D-day.

