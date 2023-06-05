Nigerian's chef Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci went for an event in style using a private jet

The 27-year-old flew the aircraft in the company of her pals she referred to as her minions as seen in a new video

She gave a shout-out to the organiser of the event for the lovely style at which she was picked up as well as the logistics

Guinness World Record hopeful Hilda Baci was all smiles as she flew in a private jet for an Abuja occasion.

In a video shared on her Insta Stories, the restauranteur made a walk into the jet in style and went on to showcase her pals tagged 'minions.'

Hilda Baci showed off her 'minions'. Photo Credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Aboard the jet, her pals were seen eating and drinking while Hilda simply did a hand pose as she smiled for the camera.

She sent a shout-out to the organiser of the event who made the jet means of transportation available. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"@tokyonightlife.abuja called in style and I answered with my minions. I love how they are with logistics from the jet to pick up and movement all nicely put together by @kendrilluxury. Looking forward to..."

Hilda Baci shares rare throwback video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hilda Baci had shared a rare throwback video on social media.

The Akwa Ibom chef shared the clip as she looked back on where she came from and where she is at the moment.

The clip started with when a younger Hilda was preparing a large pot of jollof rice and showed when she cooked in a food show. It also captured how she set up her restaurant in Lagos. Hilda appreciated God for her progress in life and urged netizens to never give up.

She stated that she can testify that if one believes in God and remains diligent in labour, he will crown the person's effort with success. Wording on the clip she shared reads:

"I can testify that if you believe in God and remain diligent in your labour, he will crown your efforts with success. So please, don't give up. Let the spirit lead cos God is with us."

Source: Legit.ng