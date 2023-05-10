The Federal Government has ordered private jet owners to remove their aircrafts from the Abuja airport

The directive was contained in a circulation signed by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria

The directive is in preparation for the presidential inauguration of the new president later this month.

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria ordered owners of private jets stationed at the General Aviation Terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to immediately relocate them.

According to Punch, this order follows preparations ahead of the May 29, 2023, inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's next president.

According to a May 8, 2023 circular signed by the FAAN's Regional Manager, Kabir Mohammed, and addressed to aircraft operators, the new directive to remove the private jets is based on the need to ensure the airport's safety during the presidential inauguration.

The circular with reference number: FAAN/ABJ/NAIA /RGM/NC/AM/1000/VOl-1 read:

This is to inform you of a need to temporarily relocate your aircraft to alternate airports due to the upcoming Presidential Inauguration slated for May 29, 2023.

The Presidential Inauguration is a high-security event, and in order to ensure the safety and security of parties involved, it has become necessary to temporarily relocate all aircraft parked at the GAT to alternate airports. To this end, you are kindly requested to relocate your aircraft on or before 22 May 2023.

For clarity, the directive by FAAN does not affect commercial aircrafts but private aircrafts which are usually owned by wealthy Nigerians and organisations who do not have aircraft hangar to park their jets.

