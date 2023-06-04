A video of a little girl at public space doing the amazing Mnike dance moves has gone viral on TikTok

The girl, dressed in matching clothes, nailed the viral dance challenge with perfect precision and timing

Many viewers were impressed by how the girl mastered the tricky dance moves that many others struggled to replicate

TikTok users are blown away by a little girl’s flawless performance of the Mnike dance challenge.

The girl, who wore a cute outfit that matched her headband and shoes, showed off her incredible skills and coordination as she followed the viral dance routine without missing a beat.

Girls joins the tough mnike dance challenge. Photo credit: @4unaki Source: TikTok

People admire dance

Many people who watched the video posted by @4unaki expressed their admiration and envy for how the girl effortlessly executed the complex dance moves that many others found difficult to imitate.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 200,000 likes with over 7000 comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@LuluZulu reacted:

"And she's killing it."

@Wiew57485885:

"Buying takeouts with your parents as a kid will have you dancing because of the excitement. My Queen is doing the most."

@Mimi8585885:

"She dances better then me, I think I need CPR."

@uSedi:

"She does it better than me."

@SiphiweMadonsela40:

"They dnt call them bundle of joy for nothing."

@MamaSimo:

"She's so cute . Someone please kiss my comment sol come back."

@BellzMbhele:

"I would dance like this as well if anginama debit order."

@NoksTee05:

"Footwork on point."

@It'sYourGirlPortable:

"Free debonairs pizza for the little girl bathong."

@ImanJames:

"We want more Gee. Baby dance I'lIl buy you food."

