A Nigerian lady has shared her joy on social media as she finally moved in with her husband

In the video, the beautiful lady revealed that she had just done her traditional wedding to the love of her life

A video showed her arriving at her husband's mansion with just one box, which she gently dragged to her room

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she moved into her husband's house.

In the video shared via her official TikTok account @darlingscakes, she was spotted dragging her box into the mansion.

Lady with one box moves into her husband's mansion. Photo credit: @darlingscakes/TikTok

Source: TikTok

While sharing the video, the lady revealed that she had just done her traditional wedding and was excited to be moving in with her husband as a wife.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"After our traditional wedding, I have to move into my husband's house as a wife no longer a girlfriend. This is me carrying my bag. It's so heavy. I am so happy to be married."

Reacting to the video, some netizens tapped into her blessing as they noted that she had only one box as her property before marriage.

Social media reactions

@ellas_vine said:

"Na only one bag you carry go husband house?"

@cynthiachinny1 wrote:

"Congratulations. I key into it too."

@cyie17 said:

"Pressure of getting married it's getting worse."

@patwell5 reacted:

"I dey wait for imagination. But congratulations u made it Happy marriage life."

@adaugo891 said:

"Congrats dear I tap into your joy."

@tinaahunanya stated:

"No one is seeing you and your husband why are you still hiding him when you are married. Anyway congratulations."

@doraelico said:

"Congratulations just pray God send me a helper cause am homeless at the moment."

@rosemary999870 reacted:

"May you witness happiness long lasting marriage and also pray for us."

@stellachuks said:

"Congratulations. The almighty God that did it for you will do the same for me Amen."

@jeromeee remarked:

"From grass to grace. U're lifted."

Watch the video below:

Lady moves to another house after leaving marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman who revealed she left her marriage after six months and moved her things elsewhere with a truck was now living her life on her own terms.

The woman shared a new video which showed her new apartment. She titled the TikTok video "Move in with me." In the clip, the woman set out her pieces of furniture as she arranged them.

She took out time to put her things in the right places while giving her online followers a home tour. Among the things she had moved in with was a new washing machine, a set of kitchen utensils and a brand new fridge.

Source: Legit.ng