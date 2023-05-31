A hilarious clip of a new mum who had just given birth has gone viral on TikTok

She was shocked by the meagre portion of food she received from the hospital after delivering her baby

She pulled a face that suggested she was expecting a massive feast on her plate and revealed that her mum would have fed her more than the hospital did

A funny video of a young woman who had just put to bed has become a hit on TikTok.

She captured the moment she saw the small amount of food that the hospital staff brought to her after she had delivered her baby.

Lady's reaction when she saw the small food. Photo credit: @bedeebor Source: TikTok

Reaction from new mum

She couldn’t hide her disappointment and disbelief as she looked at the meagre portion on her plate.

She made a funny face that showed she was hoping for a huge and satisfying meal after going through labour.

She also confessed that her mum would have given her much more food than the hospital did.

The video has racked up millions of views and comments from amused TikTok users who related to her experience and congratulated her for successful delivery.

As of the time of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered more than 10,000 views with a few comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@mimi reacted:

"Did you people have food in Africa hospital?"

@lzna said:

"My mum too had to fight with one nurse in London because of cup of tea."

@BedeeBorh commented:

"I wish had that strength I would have done the same."

@SherriDascanio also commented:

"Italian grandmother here. You call me and I will feed you like a new mom."

@ZD also commented:

"Thanks grandma I will next time. Me l don't count hospitals meal husband always brought me big fufu the rest is history."

@BedeeBorh:

"That was my first experience sweetheart ...next time I'm going to surprise them for real."

@JaneEgbuchiri:

"Let my family bring me more."

Nigerian lady who gave birth on sunday resumes school following day for exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady has shared a video of a Nigerian lady who resumed school for an exam a day after she gave birth.

Many people were wowed when they saw the new mum walking out of the exam hall.

The lady's friend (@sexyjenny1234) said God is indeed a wonderful creator. Seconds into the clip, the woman talked with friends and walked as if she had not just given birth. The clip also captured the face of the newborn.

