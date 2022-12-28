Pictures from the wedding occasion of a beautiful Nigerian lady have sent social media into a frenzy

Choosing to do things differently, the lovely bride had no makeup for both her white and traditional weddings

While many social media users gushed over her natural beauty, other single ladies insisted that they can never wed without makeup on

A beautiful Nigerian lady caused a commotion on the internet after she wedded with no makeup on.

The lady identified as Blessing shared her white and traditional wedding pictures on TikTok as she gushed over her look.

She did it makeup-free. Photo Credit: @Blessing

She hailed her natural beauty, noting that she was makeup-free. As Blessing stated, it was observed that the only thing missing in all of her outfits was makeup.

For her white wedding, she sported the normal white dress and wore matching native wear with her husband for her traditional wedding.

Social media users were divided over her choice not to use makeup on her special day.

Social media reactions

@ghii.fted said:

"And she's so pretty."

@Vince Nelly said:

"Ok but it’s not natural because filter don do d makeup already.. u fine no cap but u fir no say no makeup. Violence I stand."

@Mary-Shirley Dziedzorm said:

"It was the makeup artist that disappointed her like she would have done it."

@Bliss said:

"Na only Akwa ibom Girls fit fine like this without makeup."

@Royaltiee.__ said:

"Y’all saying can never be you. Like she did it for you. View and pass or just say congratulations."

@Cathryn said:

"U look very beautiful bt I can't go natural cz I've been natural all the days so ths special day must be unique."

@Shidah said:

"This is me on my wedding:joy:no make up I no like stress."

