A woman who quit her marriage after six months has moved into a new home with brand new household items

In a clip the woman shared, she had a truck moved into the compound of the apartment she got herself

Many people who reacted to her video said that they love that her moving out was well planned and not hasty

Remember the woman who revealed she left her marriage after six months and moved her load elsewhere with a truck? She is living her life now on her own terms.

The truck that had her loads moved into a compound of her new apartment. She titled the video "Move in with me."

Many people celebrated the woman's bold move from her marriage. Photo source: TikTok/@fezz_l

Source: UGC

Brand new items

In the clip, the woman set out her pieces of furniture as she arranged them. She took out time to putting her things in the right places, while giving her online followers a home tour.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Among the things she had moved in were a new washing machine, set of kitchen utensils and brand new fridge.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 400 comments with close to 25,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yonella Qata said:

"House tour, congratulations Fezz!"

Nonto said:

"wow this move was well planned, it's the first time seeing someone move in and have the house furnished same time. Well done."

Zeezi said:

"I don't know you but I'm proud of you as if you're my sister. Love and more strength to you."

Human being said:

"Unwrapping everything. Congratulations. I hope you enjoy your space."

Giiirly_B22 said:

"am coming to stay with yoh."

call me Imane said:

"I like the fact that you moved in to your new home with brand new stuff. All the best and enjoy your home."

user4837269445773 said:

"may God grant you more more blessings and abundance CONGRATULATIONS."

My divorce lessons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman went online to share the lessons she learnt since she got divorced. In a video, she revealed the first thing is that many people would blame a divorced woman for not being able to keep her home.

On the second lesson, she said it is important that a woman is financially independent as things would get worse without it.

According to her, people would closely watch a divorced woman at all times. The woman stated that breaking down at random times would also happen.

Source: Legit.ng