A young man has celebrated his beautiful mother who has been of great help to his life since he was born

The young man shared a video of the happy woman moving into her new mansion which was built for her

Social media users have reacted to the video with many showering accolades and thanking him for the kind gesture

A young man has melted hearts after relocating his mother to a beautiful mansion.

A throwback which he shared showed the woman living in the trenches and selling fruits by the roadside.

Man builds mum a house Photo credit: @canadian_veek/TikTok

However, the kind son raised enough money to build a house and transform his mother's life.

In a heartwarming video, he relocated her to the house and she relaxed on the chair with so much excitement on her face.

Netizens in the comments section applauded him for putting a smile on his mother's face.

Social media reactions

@ebonymimi0 said:

"Congratulations I receive my own for my mom and dad Amen."

@xpensive700 commented:

"Congratulations I will keep congratulating others till my own comes."

@lavishboi6 said:

"God bless you she deserves it."

@big_divr reacted:

"See the way I dey smile like MUMU. Ohh my mum nor come e joy small."

@flozzynice commented:

"Oh dear, God bless u for taking Mom away from suffering."

@viniciosboy1 stated:

"Congratulations bro I wish my senior brother get sense like this."

@damminhofman1 commented:

"Mama must enjoy at the end of the journey. If you believe same Amen."

@bukolami034 added:

"Congratulations bro may GOD continue to bless you and your mom you know go die young."

Watch the video below:

