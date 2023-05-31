A lady who looks tall and elegant danced in public, and the video has emerged and gone viral on TikTok

A tall lady who was elegantly dressed danced in a sweet way, and the video has emerged on TikTok.

In the video posted by @teezeloco, the lady was in a parking lot when she performed her electrifying dance moves.

The lady who looks so beautiful showed in the video that she is a passionate dancer and entertaining.

She was dressed in a pair of blue jean trousers with a lacy white top that made her look exceptionally cute.

She complimented her dress with a beautiful handbag which she clutched in her left hand.

Her beautiful and sterling dance moves showed someone who has inner happiness and peace.

As her dance became stronger and more vigorous, she dropped her handbag on the tarred ground.

She danced to 'Sanko', a song made good by Nigerian singer, Timaya. The video excites her fans as they praise her in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of lady dancing to 'Sanko' by Timaya

@Sheila_2222222 said:

"Go girl. Make yourself happy."

@CardissoDick said:

"I love your shoes."

@goldengirl commented:

"Happiness is so beautiful."

@Mercie said:

"Whenever I hear this sound I always remember your videos."

@user6224814428803 commented:

"Be happy girl. Life is too short."

@jeffclement reacted:

"You are the best."

@user6729072182385 said:

"I just love you."

@Diana rose said:

"You are talented. I love your style."

@userIVAN NAKIMANYA commented:

"I love you so much. I wish I can meet you in my country."

