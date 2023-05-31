A video of a Korean lady's Kilimanjaro dance moves has gone viral on TikTok

She showed off her impressive skills and tackled the difficult dance challenge that originated in Africa

An African man who witnessed her performance joined in to show his admiration

A captivating video of a Korean woman performing the Kilimanjaro dance moves has become a sensation on TikTok.

In a video shared by @luyanda37, the woman demonstrated her amazing dancing abilities and her mastery of the challenging dance routine that originated in Africa.

Lady shows her Kilimanjaro dance moves. Photo credit: @luyanda37 Source: TikTok

Kilimanjaro dance on Nigerian music

The woman’s graceful and energetic movements caught the eye of an African man who was so impressed by her talent that he joined her in the dance to express his appreciation and respect.

Many social media media users who saw the video appreciated it and hoped that many enjoyed it like they did.

Others noticed that the song being played at the place was an Afrobeat song and wondered why the Korean lady was making Kilimanjaro moves.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 100,000 likes with more than 2000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@HillaryNicholas reacted:

"Confused groove."

@user&488130689544 said:

"Is the amapiano in the room with us?"

@buhlebendalo wrote:

"Jesu they are singing Kilimanjaro( an amapiano song) but an afrobeat song is playing in the background nothing is confusing bandla."

@chis7484848:

"A completely different song is playing though."

@AlpinsWarren:

"l love this so much."

@user4748588585:

"I screamed that first girl ate."

@Interlorstylist

"Maybe it's a remix."

Little girl effortlessly does the trending kilimanjaro dance moves among others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a little girl filled with the talent of dancing attempted the kilimanjaro dance move and was able to do it effectively.

The short video comprehensively displayed the girl's amazing dance moves which projected that the kid would turn out to be an awesome entertainer.

Even though it was not more than a few seconds, the girl tried all kinds of moves which portrayed that she had been following the trends.Many social media users who watched the video expressed appreciation for the kid and added that they would be following more of the girl's video because of her immense talent in dancing.

Source: Legit.ng