Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has once again taken to social media to wow fans with her new photos

The mother of two posted a series of new pictures and described herself with the trending social media slang, ‘Idan’

According to Regina, she is Idan and she is cute, this raised a series of comments from her many fans

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has now made headlines for the umpteenth time over her new photos on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of two posted a series of new photos of herself slaying in casual clothes.

The movie star was seen rocking a pink coloured top paired with black leggings, a matching pink handbag and sneakers. She also complemented her look with black sunshades.

Fans react as Regina Daniels calls herself Idan. Photos: @regina.daniels

Not stopping there, the billionaire politician’s wife also took to her caption to praise herself. Regina described herself with the trending social media slang, Idan.

She wrote:

“Idan is cute ✨✨.”

Netizens react to Regina Daniels’ new photos as she calls herself Idan

A number of the actress’ fans took to her comment section to react to her new photos. Many of them were pleased with the mother of two’s appearance.

Ned Nwoko shows off affectionate side, continues to hold Regina Daniels in public

Top actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, left fans gushing over their loved-up display on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the young movie star shared a video of herself with her husband as they paid a condolence visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently lost his wife.

Ned proved himself to be an affectionate gentleman as he continued to walk beside Regina, holding her hands. The billionaire politician also made sure to help his woman as she tried to bend to get into their white sportscar upon leaving the Kalu residence.

