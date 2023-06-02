Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has once again left fans in awe of her talent on social media

Just recently, the movie star took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing and singing along to Asake’s song

Akindele advised fans to do what makes them happy and a number of netizens gushed over her dance video

Much loved Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, has made headlines for the umpteenth time over her dancing skills.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of two shared a video of herself dancing happily and singing along to YBNL star, Asake’s song.

In the video, Akindele was seen rocking Adidas lounge wear with a pair of designer sneakers. She then proceeded to move her body while also singing along to Asake’s Amapiano song.

Fans gush over video of Funke Akindele dancing to Asake's Amapiano song. Photos: @funkejenifakindele

Source: Instagram

The movie star displayed a range of dance steps including the crip walk, Amapiano, and more impressive moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Taking to the caption of the video, Akindele who appeared to be doing what made her happy advised others to do same.

She wrote:

“Happy new month guys!! Do what makes you happy!!!”

See the impressive video below:

Fans gush over Funke Akindele as she dances to Asake’s Amapiano song

Shortly after Funke Akindele shared the video of herself dancing online, a number of netizens reacted to it in her comment section. A number of them were impressed by her moves. Read some of their reactions below:

folagade_banks:

“Giddem!! see as I Dey smile‍♂️”

toluufolarin:

“The drip lasan ”

davieswearss:

“This woman wears Purely ORIGINALS!!!!!!and she don’t make noise about it ”

Oluwademiladeayomi:

“I have been waiting for this dance........ I already said it that sis Funke will still dance to this song”

ladyariyike:

“Big Vibe, Big Drip, Big Funkiii, Big Jenifa, Big Song, Big Energy, Big Every Happy New Month Mama!”

neeceebosslady:

“Crip walk yen behd How@old are you again? Happy new month darling.”

itskerenkezia_:

“Clear road the queen has dropped her own!!! Vibe queen, it’s the drip for me. Lafunky, I was waiting for your own. What a good way to start the month. Dancer of life.”

jagabanyoutube:

“Happy new month 001 OF NOLLYWOOD❤️❤️❤️❤️”

officiallolo1:

“Dancer from time immemorial.”

Hephzibahh___:

“Your sneakers game needs to be studied ❤️”

Funke Akindele flaunts new mansion and private jet as she jumps on Vivid Imagination challenge

Famous Nollywood star Funke Akindele has stirred emotions online with a viral clip posted on her page about her imagination running wild.

In the trending clip, Funke showcased the inside of a private jet and a mansion she wishes to own soon.

However, many of the actress' colleagues have reacted to the viral video noting that Funke Akindele can at least achieve one of the two dreams.

Source: Legit.ng