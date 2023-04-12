Mixed reactions have trailed a lovely transformation video of a Nigerian albino and his beautiful sister

The young man shared the clip to celebrate his sister's birthday but many people were captivated by his stunning growth

People wondered how a once smaller kid grew into a taller young man, while others wondered what happened

A video showcasing the growth of a Nigerian albino and his sister has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The albino identified as Scholes shared the clip on TikTok on the occasion of his sister's birthday.

Netizens gushed over the transformation video. Photo Credit: @scholes28

Source: TikTok

In the clip, he first shared a childhood photo of himself and his sister in which they wore matching uniforms. He appeared smaller in the photo.

The childhood photo was followed up with a picture of him and her as young adults. This time, he is the taller of the two, quite to netizens' shock.

The video has amassed over 150k views on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Jui-cy said:

"Now the guy is taller than her. Growth."

Esther Niko said:

"GOD is powerful ? You two really look good."

LADY B said:

"Honestly my gender growth at time the tire me.. sometimes e be like say God paused our growth come bring maturity."

juliaerego said:

"What i can't believe."

Quincy.@75 said:

"It's possible am not surprised that his now taller than his sis."

Sureman said:

"It was improper fraction before, na who come balance the equation for Una?"

Chinj Se xy said:

"This is how it turned out most times I'm also a big sis now I'm th smaller one growth is at its best."

Twins cause a stir with their transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the transformation video of two Nigerian sisters had caused a stir on social media.

In the clip, the sisters revealed that many people did not want to associate with them because they attended Deeper Life Church. Seconds after as more recent cute photos came on screen, the words layered on the video read:

"Now they are all in our DMs."

Many people who reacted to their transformation video wondered what church membership has to do with getting friends.

Source: Legit.ng