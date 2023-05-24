A video of a woman's makeup transformation has left internet users buzzing with reactions

In the video shared on TikTok by the makeup artist, @unusualglams19, the client appears totally different after the glam look

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

A remarkable makeup transformation has left netizens in a state of disbelief as a woman underwent a stunning makeover, emerging with a remarkably youthful appearance.

Photos of the lady and a stock model Credit: @unusualglams19 (Tiktok), LaylaBird

Source: Getty Images

TikToker and makeup artist, @unusualglams19, set the internet abuzz with questions after sharing a video which showed the before-and-after clips of a client.

The dramatic change in the woman's appearance has sparked widespread fascination and awe, prompting discussions about the transformative power of makeup and its ability to defy age.

Check out the video below:

Netizens stunned over lady's makeup transformation

Jacqueline❤️:

"I refuse to believe this."

Timileyin damilare:

"Omo fear make up ooo."

marycynthia chisom:

"Are you sure make up artists will make heaven?"

Monilizzy5:

"is not the same person jare, take a look at the teeth."

Isioma Deborah:

"Abeg all this una inner beauty abi na 419 with makeup make una stop am."

ajosetosin1:

"i don't believe."

user1590654632196:

"Are u sure she is the one?"

Efemoney101:

"Make dem ban make up."

SpongeBob's wife:

"from 89 to 34."

Priscilla Asante:

"Serious editing paaa."

omo:

"After God fear makeup artist."

Temmy Trendz:

"To make heaven for makeup artist go hard small o coz what is this."

Mixed reactions trail video of lady's glammed-up face

While makeup has the power to enhance one's beauty, it is equally capable of reducing the lusciousness of one's appealing features.

A case in point was a video that trended online. In the video, the lady was dressed in a pink one-shoulder tulle look, sporting a bare face and honey-brown eyes.

By the end of the video, she was seen wearing a rather bold makeup that left internet users scratching their heads.

Lady's attempt to wax father's hair on scalp goes viral online

Beauty is pain, and for one man, this was something he fully experienced, courtesy of his daughter.

A video posted by @kmariehaircompany shows the hilarious moment the man got his head waxed.

In the video, wax was applied to his head. He was seen writhing in pain as his daughter pulled off the wax alongside his hair in a step-by-step process.

Source: Legit.ng