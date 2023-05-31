A man who has been sending money home to his father to build a house and buy a car for him has shared his ordeal

According to the sad man, his father bought the properties and registered them with his girlfriend's name

Sharing his sad ordeal on social media, he pleaded for help on how to go about the situation and recover his properties

An abroad-based hustler has narrated how his biological father ruined his efforts to become a successful person.

The young man who has been abroad for some time has been sending money home to his father to buy a car and a house for him.

Man abroad sending cash home to dad Photo credit: @FG Trade/ Getty images, MisterIkem/ Twitter

Source: UGC

His father however purchased the properties and subsequently registered them in his side chick's name.

When his son returned, he went to the house to check it out and was surprised to see a woman living there.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Upon investigation, he was told by his mother that his father handed the house including the car to his side chick.

He lamented in a leaked conversation:

"I sent my dad money to buy a house for me and added extra to buy Corolla so that when I come back I will use it.

"Can you believe when I came I went to the house only to realise a woman staying there. I called him and he said I should come home to talk.

"This man apparently bought the house and put it in his girlfriend's name and also gave the Corolla to the girl to drive. Since I came, I haven't set my eyes on this man."

Social media reactions

Gbevutwit said:

"The girl do juju for the father or what? I'm not sure this guy can win this case in court. He should go to the traditional court."

It'ssanta reacted:

"If this no be joke then your blood father? The girl dey use juju o cause I no sure he take normal eyes do that thing."

Majesty reacted:

"He should try and speak with the lady and see if she’ll reason with him, maybe give her something small for her troubles."

The barber added:

"He should get a good lawyer if the father confirmed is true they can get back the house for him. I have a good lawyer for him."

See the post below:

Man returns from abroad to see mansion waiting for him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man got emotional after he returned from Dubai to see the mansion his family built for him.

According to his video shared on TikTok, the man would send money to his family to help in building his house while he worked hard in Dubai. Fortunately for him, they didn't disappoint or misuse the money, as seen in his reaction upon coming face to face with the edifice.

In the clip, he went on his knees before the mansion and lifted both hands in appreciation to God. BlùēRøsê said: "Congratulations. Beautiful home, great job. Great family that really means you good and want the best for you! My friends mother extended her house and his bank account was empty, glad he has a good family."

Source: Legit.ng