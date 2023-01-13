Investigations by the the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) revealed that the group - United Christian Youth Forum of Nigeria (UCYFN) - which warned Nigerians against the presidential ambition of Peter Obi of Labour Party, is faceless and unknown.

In November 2023, president of the group, Peterson A Daniels in Abuja, in a statement claimed that if elected, Peter Obi would run a Catholic government.

The group's statement which was used against support for Peter Obi read:

“The United Christian Youth Forum of Nigeria hereby warn Nigerians to beware of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, who has assured his inner circuit that he shall run a Catholic government if mistakenly elected as President,” he said.

“He will exclude Pentecostals, Protestants, Muslims, Animists, Agnostics, and Atheists from having access to the dividends of democracy as if they are not humans. Yet, our Christian teaching is not to maltreat anyone on account of these differences.”

CDD investigation report

"Our analysis revealed that the group is shady and faceless. Our digital investigation showed that the group was set up for political reasons, and did not exist until November 2022, when it made its first statement about Obi."

