A single dad has excitedly flaunted his grown son whom he had when he was much younger, precisely at age 17

According to him, the boy's mother had fled with him but he was able to get him back after three years

He gushed over the handsome lad, saying three years without setting his sights on him was really tough

A Nigerian single dad has made public his grown son after years of fighting for the custody of the boy.

Taking to TikTok, he shared a loved-up video of the two of them spending time together as he apologised for their separation.

He revealed that he got custody of the boy after three years, noting that he had him at the age of 17.

He described the three years he lived without the boy as hellish and marvelled at how grown he has become.

Responding to netizens who enquired about the lad's mum, he said that they were meant to raise the boy together but she took off with him.

"Yea, but we were meant to raise him together, she took him and ran leaving me."

Social media reactions

becky said:

"I must say his mum did a great job."

Stephybae3 said:

"But u told her to abort it and she refused now u want the child u Dey mad."

DADDY PROGRESS said:

"Same here but I'm wit my lovely beautiful precious daughter for 3yts and three months now. she was seven months wen d mother left."

user6415937620959 said:

"Why would she go with u guys should child like that?? and am happy u saw him at least the family is complete now."

Joyaju said:

"But his mum also did a good job raising him into a healthy looking boy.both parent are important in his life."

faithedwards33 said:

"I hope you and his mom make amends and be together, coz giving him material things won't be enough no child will like seeing both parents not together."

