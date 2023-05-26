A Nigerian female student has shared a video showing the moment she danced in the hallway at school

While dancing excitedly, she had no idea that her lecturer was around the corner watching her with a serious face

As soon as she noticed the lecturer, she immediately stopped dancing and fled from the scene

A TikTok user with the handle @_sohbaechi_ has shared a hilarious video to reveal the moment her lecturer caught her dancing legwork in school.

In the video she posted via her official account, she was dancing in the hallway when the lecturer stepped out of his office.

Lecturer sees female student dancing in hallway Photo credit: @sohbaechi

Source: TikTok

The young girl who was taken by surprise stopped dancing immediately after she saw her lecturer in the video.

She ran off and those in the background couldn’t help but laugh as captured in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lecturer stared at her with a mean face and walked past and this made some netizens jokingly claim that she might be getting an extra year.

However, clearing the air about the lecturer's reaction, she said he just asked if she was doing a Chinese dance.

Social media reactions

@Sham uunah said:

“And he asks u a question in class and you couldn't answer.”

@KOKO said:

“Notin sweet me pass those my guys wey Dey laugh.”

@Rachael said:

“The guys behind were laughing like they were patiently waiting for the moment.”

@honeydrop1721 commented:

“It's ur facial expression and hand placement wen u got caught for me.”

@Xoxo commented:

“The guys in the background made it funnier.”

@Mjayy reacted:

“Those guys in the background laughing tho.”

@Hannah said:

“Omoo ur school is good oo they allowed u to wear crop top.”

Watch the video below:

Fearless student dances inside class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny TikTok video shows a fearless student dancing aggressively inside class during school hours. From the 20 seconds video posted by @manuel.ad, it could be seen that there was a teacher in the class when the student danced.

The video shows that a teacher was busy writing notes on the board when the student decided to perform his dance. His classmates watched with amazement and endless giggles as he danced for them. Interestingly, the student was not discovered by the teacher, who did not turn when the student was dancing.

It is unknown where the video was recorded, but some people say the student was fearless and lucky. TikTok users have taken to the comment section of the video to have a good laugh after watching it.

Source: Legit.ng