A video shared on TikTok captures a cute little boy laughing and insisting that his mother wears her prosthetic hand

In the viral clip, the young woman was sitting in the living room when her son came in holding the artificial hand

The innocent child forced his disabled mother to wear it and immediately burst into laughter after she did so

A TikTok user, @maryann_officiall, has shared a video of her son bringing her prosthetic arm to her.

In the video clip, her son who was enthralled by her prosthetic arm excitedly gave it to her to wear as he watched.

Little boy laughs at mum wearing artificial hand Photo credit: @maryann_officiall

Source: TikTok

According to Maryann, her son has always been so fascinated by her prosthetic arm.

She lamented that he would soon her son start questioning her about her amputated arm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“My son will soon start asking me about my amputated arm. He’s always fascinated about that prosthetic arm”, she said.

Maryann was seen in the short clip playing with her son in the video with the prosthetic arm.

Social media reactions

@Bimpsy said:

“He is so happy seeing d second hand.”

@Ayo reacted:

“Omo. I always feel bad anytime I’m seeing you talking about this GOD will continue to bless u more than ur imagination his mercy will stay with u.”

@Subzero said:

“They will be understanding and more joy. God bless you.”

@Gloria Ogbade commented:

“See the way am laughing here u will ask me why am just happy for u may God continue to bless you.”

@Christiana Pessim976 reacted:

“It is well my darling, it was never ur wish.”

@Ure said:

“I like the little boy's innocence. He is so fascinated and see the way he kissed the hand. Priceless”

@kerry.cw reacted:

“This is soo me. I also do that to my momma. ”

@Victoria Opeyemi435 reacted:

If ur children can give u dis kind of joy my dear u are worry less”

Watch the video below:

Little girl helps disabled mum wear slippers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has melted hearts because of how she helped her physically challenged mother. A viral video posted on TikTok shows that the woman walks with the aid of crutches because of her physical condition.

It was as if she wanted to wear her slippers and go out, but she was unable to bend down and do so. Her little daughter was however on the ground to give her a helping hand. The child promptly took the footwear and helped slide it into her mother's legs. She did it very carefully with a lot of love and care in her attitude such that even her mother started to smile.

After helping her mum, she stood up happily and gave her a big hug. The video has melted many hearts on TikTok after it was posted by @terrymwea.

Source: Legit.ng