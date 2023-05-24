A beautiful lady who could not resist the handsome looks of her lecturer shared a video of him talking in her class

The lady told people that the man is the reason why she does not like missing her classes because she wants to keep seeing his face

Nigerians in her comment section wondered if she could not see that the man had a wedding ring on his finger

A young Nigerian undergraduate has made a video of her lecturer, who she always crushes on. She said he is the reason she loves school.

The pretty lady filmed the lecturer while he was addressing some undergraduates. As the man talked, students listened with rapt attention.

People told the lady the lecturer was a married man. Photo source: @_debbie6542

Pretty lady crushes on lecturer

The undergraduate (@_debbie6542) described the lecturer as a cute person. Words on the video read:

"The plan was to miss class but there's this cute lecturer whom I love to see every day."

Young Nigerians who reacted to the video on TikTok asked her if she was studying well and not getting distracted by her lecturer's looks.

Watch the video below:

Midas said:

"Shey u no see e finger ring dey ham ooo."

callme_Alimaa said:

"Hope say u know book o."

Sodiq Nureni270 said:

"Abdullahi i can bet nah assignment the guy de talk about. This man show us Sega for hnd2 then."

cecenuela said:

"Na so chemistry lecturer won confuse me then."

user1732600657855 said:

"Comot ya eye, see ring for im hand."

user2198328086150 said:

"I taught I was the only one crushing on Lecturer."

Halimat said:

"Pls ooo this is my crush back then during my Nd in kwarapoly...Mr Abdullahi...but this is somebody's husband."

meenah said:

"Na wetin u go school go do be that."

beautifulsmile said:

"Ashawo dey ur eye."

user3650869262180 said:

"This one no fine reach one of our handsome cute barrister for my faculty that man nah man of fire."

EmmaNyra said:

"He is married oo."

mercyokere960 said:

"Focus on the ring."

user9245022309660 said:

"The man is married self see ring for him hand."

