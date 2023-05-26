A hilarious video of a monkey ignoring a man with a banana has gone viral on Instagram

The video showed the monkey sitting like a boss and snubbing the man who was waving a banana and begging him to take it

But when the man had the audacity to eat some of the banana and then offer the leftovers to the monkey, he gave him a savage side eye that said it all

A hilarious video of a monkey’s epic reaction to a man who offered him a banana has caught the attention of many people.

The video captured the monkey sitting calmly and ignoring the man who was holding a banana and inviting him to take it.

Funny reactions from a monkey makes people laugh. Photo credit: @tundednut Source: TikTok

Source: Instagram

Bombastic side eyes from monkey

But when the man took a bite of the banana and then extended his hand with the rest of it to the monkey, the monkey looked at him with a priceless expression of disbelief.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many social media users who saw the video said this was the funniest bombastic side eyes they have seen from a monkey and indicated that it was very hilarious to watch.

The video has gathered 30,000 likes with more than 5009 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@austinfaani reacted:

"That eye movement reminds me of a veteran Nollywood actor."

@funny_kante said:

"Na eye wey ashawo de look me when I tear the 4th condomm."

@Superstarace wrote:

"Bombastic Side-eye! I be your mate? Who you dey carry left over banana give?"

@nelly_mise1 commented:

"This is not my problem someone mistakenly called my phone today thinking I'm his boss and begged for 2 days off work and I gave him1 month."

@djspicey also commented:

"See pride oo... This one don too belleful na see am, fresh orobo."

@hypemanoniru also said:

"This is the real bombastic side eyes.....criminal offensive side eyes."

@pmb.baggyboy:

"If they send you, tell dem say u no see me."

@kalculuscomedy:

"Am I a joke to you."

Baby gives mum side-eye in funny video, many wonder where she learnt to do that

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother, monalisa_empire0, shared a video showing her little girl with a very funny facial expression one would expect from an adult.

Playing a background sound that said "side eye," the baby responded accordingly. Her face was so serious one would think she had a lot on her mind.

People funnily said the baby needs to be apologised to. Many TikTokers wanted to know who offended the baby.

Source: Legit.ng