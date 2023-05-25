Actor Kenneth Okonkwo has shared a short clip of him and a beautiful female lawyer in the courtroom

Kenneth, who winked at the camera in the video, went on to add a caption where he begged fans not to tell his wife

The clip, however, triggered reactions from some of the actor's fans and followers, as many advised him to stay focused on the assignment

Popular actor and lawyer, Kenneth Okonkwo, has caused a stir over a video of him and a beautiful female lawyer inside the courtroom.

Kenneth, who is among Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi’s legal team set to reclaim the presidential candidate's mandate, shared a fun moment of himself and the pretty learned colleague on Tuesday, May 23.

Kenneth Okonkwo and a female lawyer in court. Credit: @kennethokonwo

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, the young lawyer was making a video with her phone as Kenneth made his presence felt by winking at the camera.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, the actor begged his fans not to tell his wife, stating that all work and no play makes him a dull man.

In his words:

“We are back here today, 23rd of May, 2023, for the conclusion of the pre-hearing session with a report by the court of appeal. Before the Judges came in, I stole some play with one beautiful lawyer. All work without play makes Kenneth a ….. Complete the rest, shaa!!, but don’t tell my wife.”

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Kenneth Okonkwo's video with a female lawyer

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

2kinx_ifeanacho:

"Uncle, focus on recovering our stolen mandate ooooo, that beautiful lady fit be trap from Bat camp oooo ."

humblesmiths:

"What do you call a pretty female lawyer?"

dorimevibes:

"I don't know how God will do this but I just have this strong believe that Peter Obi will be the next President and he will bring a positive change in Nigeria."

cynthia_chebe:

"This Kenneth sef ,nobi selfie we send you there go do ooo. Because it's looking more like you are into picture taking than on the subject matter, please focus."

viks_vico:

" I will tell your wife."

