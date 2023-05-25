A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with a goat that entered her house in the early hours of the morning

A Nigerian lady has shared photos on Twitter after an unknown goat found its way into her house.

According to the lady with the Twitter handle @oluwateepsy2, she was still fast asleep with her family members when they heard a loud bang.

Lady cries out as goat falls from her ceiling Photo credit: @oluwateepsy2/Twitter

They all woke up to see an unknown goat on the floor. It had fallen from the ceiling and even destroyed their standing fan.

Sharing photos of the incident, she lamented that it was strange because she had no idea where the goat came from or the owner of it.

In her words:

"Around 7 this morning, I and my guys were sleeping when all of a sudden, we saw a goat falling from our ceiling. It was kinda scary and funny at the same time because we couldn't even comprehend it. Spoilt our fan join too.

"Where the goat came from, we didn't know. Who owns the goat, we didn't know. How did it get to the ceiling? Heaven knows. Na to sell am repair roof and buy a new fan. Abi Wetin una think?"

Social media reactions

Fumnanya said:

"Did Abraham ask God questions when he provided a lamb for him? Nooooo. So why are you acting like an unbeliever."

Auntie Esther reacted:

"Na goat God dey send now oooo. My house n owode onirin ooo."

Cryptic preacher added:

"Sell it, it's expensive now, you'll get about 60k for it, should be able to fix your ceiling and buy a new fan."

TyOlajide added:

"Haha, that's definitely an unexpected way to wake up! I guess you can say your ceiling is now officially the G.O.A.T - the Greatest of Animal Time! "

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng