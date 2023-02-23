Some litte kids who visited Nigeria from abroad found it strange walking on ordinary sand and dust

In a viral video posted on TikTok by their mother, the two children were seen trying to get used to sand and dust

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people made angry comments concerning the video

In a video posted on TikTok by @lobbymusa, the children found ordinary sand very strange.

The children said they were getting dirty because of the sand. Photo credit: TikTok/@lobbymusa.

They appeared to love the experience, but they also walked on it with much carefullness as if not wanting to get dirty.

One of the two children removed her slipper and used her bare feet to feel the sand as if to examine it.

Their behaviours made it clear that they were raised where the streets are paved.

Their mother who posted the video said she was embarred by the children's behaviour.

Meawhile, the video has gone viral and sparked reactions. Some Nigerians questioned the kids' behaviour while others understood that they are just children.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Evey said:

"When they are at the beach don't they walk on sand? So why walking on sand in Africa seems strange? Wuna rest abeg."

@SabiNkosiyezulu1111 commented:

"Nigeria is village and you can see they from suburbs."

@Angel Ndimande said:

"Jesus why are people so worked up, she’s just sharing her kids experiences. Grown adults even getting pressed over babies. Do better."

@tumza commented:

"Is there no soil where they come from?"

@wòmíng zi jìao Ndivhuho said:

"My nephew started seeing or playing on sand when he was 2 years, where he was staying it was all paved."

