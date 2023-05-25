A video showing a white lady's reaction to seeing a black man eating egusi with bare hands has stirred mixed reactions

The man took the space beside her in public and began to eat the meal quite to the lady's bewilderment

From looking irritated and giving him space, the lady's reaction soon changed as she got carried away

Food-inclined content creator Mike caused a stir on the net with a funny clip he recorded with an Indonesian woman.

The lady was sitting in public and engrossed with her phone when Mike appeared on the scene with a plate of egusi and pounded yam and sat close to her.

She seemed irritated at first. Photo Credit: @realmikemizzle

Source: TikTok

With his bare hands, he began to deal with the food with reckless abandon. The lady appeared irritated and questioned what he was doing while giving him space.

Mike continued with his food and even filled the space she created when she adjusted. Eventually, the lady tried her hands on the food and soon fell in love with it that she wanted to have it all.

Some netizens however opined that the clip was scripted.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

