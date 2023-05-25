A funny drama ensued as a Nigerian lady attempted to push the change over switch in the absence of her husband

Using a wooden spatula, she fidgeted as she made the switch and almost collapsed after it sparked

Her video left social media users in stitches as many women shared how they dealt with such a situation

A Nigerian lady, Chima Onyejiaka, left netizens in stitches over how she fidgeted while trying to push the house change over switch.

According to her, power was restored and as such the responsibility to make the switch fell to her given her husband's absence.

The lady fidgeted as she pushed the change over switch. Photo Credit: @chijaneonyejiaka

Source: TikTok

In a funny clip she shared on TikTok, she held a wooden spatula (popularly known in local parlance as turning garri) and used it in pushing the handle of the change over switch.

She almost collapsed and beat her chest as the switch let out a spark after she successfully made the change.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Ruddy said:

"That should be changed o. It's not supposed to spark, either it's faulty or wasn't installed properly."

pop_mastar said:

"Do you just speak Italian at the end.you said you are scared ,is the Italian for me."

Egboh Juliet Adaobi said:

"Thank God say no be only me dey use turning garri."

Girl said:

"You better change it to something better. I won’t even let my man go there."

Mimi said:

"I dy change from gen to nepa without it tripping off."

George Juliet said:

"I can’t even try it I will wait."

Mercy_j23 said:

"Me going to the next compound to charge."

Amababy said:

"Me self I dey change from gen to Nepa without the light offing."

juliet_ohiaeri said:

"That thing killed somebody I know first January be careful."

Source: Legit.ng