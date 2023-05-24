A freestyle video of two brothers singing about rejection from a girl has gone viral on TikTok

The emotional lyric revolves around a guy who was rejected by a girl because he was broke

Within a few seconds of the amazing freestyle, the two brothers were able to show their amazing singing talent and many people wished they could be signed by a label who would eventually turn them into a star

Two brothers impressed many people with their freestyle song about a girl who turned down a guy for being poor.

The catchy lyrics expressed the guy’s feelings of rejection and sadness, and within a few seconds, the duo showcased their amazing vocal skills.

Two brothers sing about rejection from a girl.

Source: TikTok

Amazing freestyle from two brothers

The brothers' spontaneous song about how a girl had indicated that she wanted a guy who loved to spend money has received thousands of likes and comments from social media users.

Many viewers commented that they felt the pain in their voices and praised them for their talent.

Some even suggested that they should be signed by a record label and become famous.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@itsmebabyface said:

"Bro before the END of this year your helper will find u…God bless u."

@Alhajiv reacted:

"You guys are talented...!! you just gain a fan."

@SarahAndrew942 wrote:

"Bro I love your voice continue bro you make it big I promise you."

@Michaelanyeji commented:

"People can relate to this because funny enough that's how a lot of ladies are."

@kumbafidelis also commented:

"GOD Bless you guys."

Source: Legit.ng