A young lady who works at a biscuit factory has shown her skill and accuracy in collecting packaged biscuits from a conveyor belt

In the viral TikTok video, the lady was so fast and on time that she did not miss a single biscuit

The young lady had also perfected the art of picking them as fast as they came such that she did not have to look at the belt to pick them

An exciting TikTok video has shown how a biscuit company employee has impressive speed and precision in grabbing packaged biscuits from the factory's conveyor belt.

She was so in sync with the machine that she caught every biscuit without missing anyone.

Lady demonstrates quick-grabbing skills. Photo credit: @yasirmuhammad293 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Employee with amazing grabbing skills

The lady had mastered the skill of picking them up so quickly that she did not need to look at the belt as she worked.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many TikTok users were impressed by her performance and praised her for her efficiency, coordination, and talent.

Others wondered how she learned to do it and if she ever got tired or bored of it.

The video is one of the many examples of how social media can showcase the skills and talents of ordinary people and make them viral sensations overnight.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@nnwamama reacted:

"Omo dis kind work even if u later stop am omo u go still dey pick am 4 dreams."

@obinnaemma5 said:

"The worse be say this kind company no dey pay well."

@diallo

"Na una type I fit help with urgent 2k."

@DonElement commented:

"The way you are doing it just dey sweet."

@spijoskhokho also commented:

"Brain is a powerful tool ever. Nothing on earth will beat a proper functioning mind."

@user86848388383 also reacted:

"This belt is soo fast yooo."

Nigerian man marries lady with blessed fingers

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Emediong, a 500-level student of surveying and geomatics at Rivers State University gave maximum credit to her primary school teacher for being the brain behind it.

The skilful Nigerian lady is presently a 500-level student of Geomatics at Rivers State University.

Emediong Essien first captured the attention of netizens after photos of her book were shared on Facebook.

Source: Legit.ng