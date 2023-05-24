In a heartwarming scene captured on video, a recent school graduate was left in tears as he received an extraordinary graduation gift—a brand-new car

The emotional moment unfolded in a parking lot, where the young man was accompanied by his proud parents and other family members to reveal the car gift

Many netizens expressed their delight at witnessing such a beautiful and meaningful gesture while also praising the parent's love for the child

In the video shared by @revolt on TikTok, the recent graduate was seen walking with his dad in the parking lot; his dad was heard talking to him about how he has been a great son and a blessing to him and his mother.

New graduate cries as dad bless him with car gift. Photo Source: TikTok/@revolt

Source: TikTok

The loving words set the stage for the surprise about unfolding. When the young man spotted the car, he immediately burst into tears and hugged his father.

Social Media Reactions:

@samukelisiwemiya said:

"These are the same kids who repurchase their parents, their dream cars and new houses when they get their money in."

@officialhollywoodginger said:

"THIS is an example of GREAT parenting. You raise the kids to handle business and they’ll be blessed."

@itskimosh said:

“I got you” is what most of us need to forget about the car. Mans truly blessed."

@cainmarko1 said:

"I can sleep at night. I ain’t gotta worry. I felt that." especially being a single father of a son who's about to graduate in 1wk."

@scotticusmaximvs said:

"Congratulations. Raised by loving parents who believe in you."

Source: Legit.ng