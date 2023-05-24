A video of a little girl, surrounded by her four brothers, who flipped a bottle effortlessly has gone viral on TikTok

An exciting video of a little girl who amazed four brothers with her bottle-flipping skills has received wide attention on TikTok.

She sat calmly and tossed the bottle with a flick of her wrist, making it land upright, and the boys erupted in cheers and compliments, stunned by her flawless flip.

Little girl expertly flips bottle. Photo credit: @smatamoros18 Source: TikTok

Little girl clips bottle amazingly

The video, which was posted by @smatamoros18, has received over 300,000 likes and more than 2000 comments since it was uploaded on TikTok.

The clip, capturing the moments of fun between the little girl and four boys, has moved many viewers to praise the girl’s talent and confidence as well.

As the viral video of the little girl and the boys shows, bottle flipping can be a fun and positive way to bond with others.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ReneeWint reacted:

"She realy said 'hold on I'm tryna get up to celebrate with y'all'"

@lushjunkle said:

"Haha yes! Biggest hype team in the world! They'll protect her till the end."

@Stephaniematamoros wrote:

"Yesss!!! The griddy dance her brother did let me know he was."

@Kartoon commented:

"Lil bro hitting the griddy at the end."

@Carmle:

"This is the cutest. All of them were so excited."

@Maurlclo also commented:

"Able to capture that moment's reaction was the best!"

@AmyyMlguel:

"That baby girl is so lucky to have those big brothers! So precious!"

Source: Legit.ng