A video of a man getting his head waxed by his daughter has left many peopel cracking up with laughter

The now-trending video captures the man's painful struggle as he undergoes the popular hair removal procedure

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Beauty is pain and for one man, this was something he fully experienced, courtesy of his daughter.

A video posted by @kmariehaircompany shows the hilarious moment

Photos of the waxing procedure Credit: @kmariehaircompany

Source: Instagram

In the video, he is seen writhing in pain as she pulls off the wax alongside his hair in a step-by-step process.

By the end of the procedure and after all the hair - and wax - comes off, the man is seen lying on the floor in what could be relief or pain.

Watch the video below:

Social media react to waxing video of dad

iamcoffeemusic:

"Pops just died and resurrected!"

chirondala:

"For one, you’re not supposed to put that much wax on a surface at one time."

graceylisious:

"Who send this man this thing."

sanch10304:

"Watched this 5 times in a row."

kingzaz:

"If na boy pikin now, him for don follow the boy fight."

sheyebanks:

"Sweet punishment."

elayneokaya:

"Why such a big patch at once? You’re not supposed to do that."

traycselasi:

"That is punishment."

