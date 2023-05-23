A video of two Oyibo women making mara dance move with a Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the smiling women showed how much they enjoyed dancing by making some amazing moves

Both the Oyibos and the black woman were able to impress social media users with their awesome dance moves and their charming smiles

Oyibo is a term used in Nigeria to refer to white people or foreigners.

Oyibo is a term used in Nigeria to refer to white people or foreigners.

Oyibos try out mara dance moves.

Source: TikTok

The video shows the three women having fun and showing off their amazing dance moves.

Oyibo women do mara dance

The three women in the video are seen smiling and enjoying themselves as they dance to the song.

They display their impressive dance skills and coordination, as well as their charming personalities.

The video has received many likes and several comments from TikTok users who praised their dancing and bond.

The video of the black woman dancing with two Oyibo women is a viral sensation that celebrates diversity, joy, and creativity.

It is a reminder that music and dance can bring people together and make them happy.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@oyindamola reacted:

"This made me smile."

@Haryormikun said:

"Chinko sabi dance pass me sef. What am I doing with my life."

@user583993939394 commented:

"They are just happy to be there. You don turn them to Mara the dancer."

@user6868848383 also commented:

"The fact that they are always happy to do this with you."

@Shamz_armani:

"Awon omo lolomo just dey enjoy their life."

@Freshkhidd

"Give me one of them na. See as strong man Dey smile like mumu."

@user95858474848:

"D fact dat their enjoying it. I love your mood."

Oyinbo man makes funny moves, dances out of tune to nigerian song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it is often beautiful when we step out of our culture to try out others. Funny things sometimes happen.

A viral video shared by Linda Ikeja Blog has shown the moment a white man danced hard to a Yoruba song at an event that looks like a wedding ceremony.

Dressed in Yoruba agbada attire, the man showed off his traditional dance moves as the MC sang. Though out of tune, his effort is commendable. After exerting much energy, the man gave up and stood, muttering what could be read as his back hurt from the strenuous activity he put up.

Source: Legit.ng