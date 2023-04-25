A thrilling video of Oyibo men learning how to make some Yoruba dance moves has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the men who were in white dresses were ecstatically following the procedures of the training

The Yoruba dance requires them to lower their posture while their two hands remain stretched and move their body sideways

A video has captured the moment some Oyinbo men danced while wearing traditional Nigerian attire.

In the viral video, the men appeared highly dedicated to their training, as they could be viewed following the instructions religiously.

Oyinbo men learn how to dance like Nigerian men as they prepare for Yoruba wedding. Photo credit: @bukenko_alaga

Willing Oyinbos Dance

Their instructor, a woman, wore a traditional attire popular in Nigeria, but hers was a different color from her trainee's.

As the men follow her guide and make the Yoruba dance moves, it shows the level at which the Oyinbo are willing to go for their Nigerian bride, Yorubas.

Many social media users who saw the video expressed pride in their heritage after seeing the video.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 5000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Favourlamba reacted:

"Yoruba wedding is d best."

@peace man said:

"Just dey smile like mumu, please give me comments belle."

@Franck also reacted:

"Yoruba culture-respect of the elders."

@9ty also said:

"If not the yorubas then forget it. They see all this as a means of exercise."

@LekanpeksYoungLee said:

"Yoruba culture too sweet ee."

PrinceAiyemafughe wrote:

"They tinaly sleep so that you we not disturb them again."

@Shalom.2.11_22 also wrote:

"Engage them wel so that they won't divorce our own daughter anytime or day they remember what they went through."

@funmilayo commented:

"They are happy."

@whoiskathleen:

"They look so happy aw."

