A group of Oyinbos gather together to learn how to greet and dance to Yoruba songs

In the viral video, the ladies were seen kneeling down to greet in a proper Yoruba fashion

The men were also captured learning to dance with their new born children and they appeared to find every moment thrilling and entertaining

There are many reasons why foreigners love Yoruba culture, some may appreciate the intricate and colorful traditional clothing, while others may enjoy the lively music and energetic dance.

There are also foreigners who appreciate the strong family values and close-knit communities that are prevalent in it, all in all, Yoruba culture has a lot to offer those who are interested in it.

Oyinbos have fun with Yoruba culture. Photo credit: @a3mediafilms Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

A short video shared by has displayed the moment a group of Oyinbos dressing Yoruba traditional wears, learning how to greet in Yoruba as well as dance to fuji tunes.

In the viral video, you could see the fun and excitement in their eyes as they appeared eager to demonstrate what they had picked up from the lessons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many social media users who watched the video used the moment to express how much they love Yoruba culture.

The clips has so far garnered 47,000 likes with hundreds of comments on TikTok as of the time of publishing this report.

Watch the video as a3mediafilms below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@xavie3737 reacted:

"They are loving it."

@alyelabola_damllare said:

"That 'shege' una show our forefathers... we go do. Our own back."

@adekunle363 wrote:

"The oyinbos having funn."

@Klngbuml added:

"They look scared."

@Xalshax also added:

"They look they are having fun fair."

@ghazalzey636 commented:

"Making them kneel down at the start is killing me."

@Prlnceowolabl10 also reacted:

"Yoruba culture is sweet."

@Umusumayyah1 also said:

"Our culture is superb. Alaga show us the beautiful bride."

@Savant3673 said:

"Yoruba culture is good and sweet."

@ChrlstlanAnl also said:

"Make sure una dey use cane or chain dey teach them, just the way them do our forefathers that time.life na turn by turn,thm go later speak African language."

Oyinbos carry calabashes, perform ritual & worship Yoruba God

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a short video shared by @asayorubatv has shown the moment white people performed rituals as they worshipped a Yoruba god.

Many people were surprised that they spoke Yoruba while chanting. Some of the people in the procession had calabashes on their heads.

A woman who was in front of the group had a small traditional mortar on her head. People said it is a good thing that Yoruba culture is being promoted.

Source: Legit.ng