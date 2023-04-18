A video of a Chinese girl wearing a Yoruba attire, dancing and shaking waist has gone viral on TikTok

In the short clip, the Chinese made grand entrance with her stunning red dress, making Nigerian dance moves effortlessly

As she danced, the lady was all smiles, a testament that she did not just plan for everything but also enjoyed being married to a Yoruba man

A short video has captured the moment a Chinese who was clad in Yoruba traditional wear entered the wedding event for a dance party.

She was dancing and shaking her waist prompting the audience to gather around her for a shot.

Oyinbo wears gele dances and shakes waist.

Entertains the audience at wedding

It was an entertaining dance that thrilled the audience who were so eager to catch a glimpse of the rare moment.

Many social media users who watched the video expressed surprise that a foreigner could pull a Nigerian dance move with such precision.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by @follyfresh below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Desslan reacted:

"I wasn't expecting the spin but they're lit."

@Naïna said:

"Elle est trop belle."

@3BIGGEST_SoGW said:

"Yoruba people just sweet anyhow chaii."

@Jessica wrote:

"Am I the only one who feels like a proud mom watching this."

@christabel commented:

"She proper enjoying herself."

@MoeGlos also commented:

"Propaaaa and I'm here for it. She even got the facial expressions."

@Doue702 said:

"She looks so beautiful in outfit the gele too."

@Shärön also reacted:

"Beautiful wedding I didn't even know she was not Yoruba until she came close."

@nmésomal wrote:

"I fr thought she was yoruba at the start."

@tommee added:

"She's so pretty."

Oyinbos dance to Fuji songs, kneel down to greet in Yoruba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there are many reasons why foreigners love Yoruba culture; some may appreciate the intricate and colourful traditional clothing, while others may enjoy the lively music and energetic dance.

Also, some foreigners appreciate the strong family values and close-knit communities prevalent in Yoruba culture.

A video showing Oyinbos dressed in Yoruba attire and dancing to Fuji music has gone viral. In the clip, they appeared to enjoy themselves as they also learnt how to greet in the Nigerian language.

