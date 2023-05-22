Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, broke the internet after cooking varieties of meals for over 100 hours in Lagos state.

The cook-a-thon started on the 11th of May and ended on the 15th of May with Nigerians massively rooting for Hilda Baci

Although Guinness World Records is yet to certify Hilda's accomplishment, Nigerians have however proclaimed the chef a record breaker.

List of foods Hilda Baci cooked

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng in this article presents the complete list of foods Hilda Baci cooked during the cook-a-thon.

Overview of Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon

Popular chef, Hilda Baci, recently set a new World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

She initially aimed at 96 hours, to surpass Chef Lata Tandon’s previous record of 87 hours.

Fortunately, her determination caused her to increase her time frame to an impressive 100 hours and 40 minutes, surpassing the existing record holder by over 13 hours.

How it all started

Hilda Baci's cooking marathon began on May 11th at 4:20 p.m. with a few Nigerians showing their support.

However, as the show got to the second and third day, it got hotter and more Nigerians all over the world showed support for her.

Hilda ended the cook-a-thon on May 15th at 8:40 p.m. after cooking for over 100 hours at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos state.

Full list of foods Hilda Baci cooked

During the cook-a-thon, Hilda cooked over 200 meals that were served to over 4,000 people.

•Hilda Baci's sides menu

Party Jollof

Coconut rice

Native rice

Asun rice

Fried rice

Native pasta

Jollof pasta

Porridge yam

Porridge plantain

Mashed potatoes

White rice soups

• Hilda Baci soups menu

Chicken curry

Edikang ikong

Egusi

Oha

Afang

Fisherman soup

Nsala

Goatmeat pepper soup

Seafood okra

Ofe akwu

• Hilda Baci breakfast/cold dishes menu

Akara

Pancake

Burger

Chicken wraps

Abacha

African breadfruit

• Hilda Baci sauces/meats menu

Goatmeat stew

Buka stew

Peppered turkey

Peppered chicken

Fried fish

Peppered fish

Turkey stew

Ofada sauce See the post below:

Liberian man accuses Hilda Baci of breaking rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Liberian man has kicked against the idea of Hilda Baci breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon. His statement has, however, earned him insults from Nigerians who dragged him for criticising Hilda.

According to the Liberian man with the handle @garytheblogger on Instagram, Hilda Baci would not break the record because she acted against the rules of the cook-a-thon. He claimed that the chef danced, twerked and did legwork while cooking, which he claims should not have happened. The young man added that Guinness World Record is not 'crazy' to give her the award because she was asked to cook, not to dance. I

n his words: “The Nigerian so called Hilda Baci was twerking while cooking, Guinness Book of World Record are not cra*zy people, they said cook and break record. "Hilda Baci was DANCING legwork by Pocolee, the fun fact is that we are proud of her from Liberia as well because she is a strong young lady but she is nowhere near our Great Chef Aloycious.”

