A video of Hilda Baci dancing in the kitchen after breaking the existing record of an Indian chef has been shared online

Hilda recently achieved her mission to break the existing Guinness World Record of Lata Tondon

In a video trending on TikTok, she was spotted showcasing her dance moves after winning and setting a new record

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has shared her excitement with everyone after breaking the world record set by Lata Tondon.

Hilda has been making headlines on social media after announcing her decision to break the existing record of an Indian chef.

The Nigerian chef from Akwa Ibom state has achieved the feat and set a higher record for anyone who might attempt to beat her.

A video shared by @mufasatundeednt showed the excited record breaker dancing happily in the kitchen after smashing the record.

Social media reactions

@ogbongesavvv wrote:

"Akwa Ibom people and big waist."

@user1647295328508 said:

"Small time now, Ghanaian go tweet "A Ghanaian lady Hilda Baci set to break world record of longest cooking hours".

@jennifeebars noted:

"Show don start o."

@odochi94 said:

"It's because of this kind of mindset that am proud to be Nigerian."

@aimo531 said:

"Congratulations Hilda, our hearts are full of Joy for you. This is no easy fit."

@bryan__ commented:

"This chef waist dey shake unlike others, she come sabi cook normally she be wife material."

@usera0d96n4avb noted:

"Our govt refused to make us proud, we will make ourselves proud help and build good name for this country NIGERIA by the NIGERIAN YOUTH. Congratulations."

@fatiiii__xxy reacted:

"Congratulations mama Hilda. Congratulations Nigerians. I'm proud of my country and not proud of our government."

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci breaks longest cooking hours record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has broken the longest cooking hours record previously held by Indian, Chef Lata Tondon, who made meals for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds.

The amazing fact is that at the time of writing this report, she had been cooking for 87 hours, 50 minutes, and 37 seconds and still cooking.

As the famous chef went about her activities, Nigerians were still gathered around to support her. Her live video captured people screaming to show how very proud they were of her.

