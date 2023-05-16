Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tondon, has maintained that Hilda Baci hasn't broken her record until Guinness officially declares it

Some netizens had visited the chef's page on Instagram to criticize her after Hilda Baci broke her cooking record

Reacting to the uproar, Lata Tondon penned down a message to Nigerians on Instagram begging for peace to reign

Indian chef and Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tondon, has called for peace after getting trolled by Nigerians on Instagram.

This is coming shortly after Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, broke her cooking record after cooking for over 100 hours.

Lata Tondon addresses Nigerians trolling her Photo credit: @latatondon, hildabaci

Nigerians had stormed Lata's page on Instagram to drop some shady comments as they praised Hilda for breaking the record.

Reacting to this, Lata Tondon called for peace and begged Nigerians to stop the uproar and wait patiently as only Guinness has the final say.

She also noted that her record isn't broken until Guinness makes it official that Hilda Baci has been certified.

The Indian chef went ahead to reveal that she's a peace loving person and begged Nigerians not to turn it into a competition.

In her words:

"A humble request to all my brothers and sisters in Nigeria to maintain peace and wait for Guinness to officially announce if the current record is broken or not.

"Please don't make it a competition. It's just a record my friends. I am a peace loving person and wish the same for you."

Social media reactions

Antookonkwo said:

"Exactly it’s not a competition. The things some people are saying about her on twitter as if she’s a villain. If someone breaks Hilda’s record now, how would we feel if their country’s people start making jest of Hilda. Nigerians can be so unruly and embarrassing."

Seventh_day wrote:

"This is not nice abeg, seen comment from her page not nice."

Cleaninginlagos said:

"We Nigerians are something else!"

Emetega reacted:

"Nigerians and bullying other countries 5&6 but when it comes to fighting for good governance you will never see them."

Ladyque_1 said:

"Nigerians should calm down abeg. Make dem no go disqualify our babe."

Mollyswts reacted:

"Guinness sef don Dey collect on their page. Nigerians way no send anybody papa."

Mizkimoraprecious added:

"Y’all should calm down. Don’t make her feel bad. She’s human too ahhh."

