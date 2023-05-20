A Nigerian woman celebrated her 50th birthday in a grand way as she arrived her party in a helicopter

The celebrant's guests looked up and could not keep calm as the 50-year-old woman came down from the helicopter

People who watched the video on TikTok said that Nigerians indeed know how to thrown an elaborate party

A Nigerian lady has shared a video captured the moment a birthday celebrant came to her party venue in a helicopter.

Party guests were so shocked by her classy move in the video shared by @iambaby.j. The woman organised the party to mark her 50th birthday ceremony.

The woman's guests were amazed by her entrance. Photo source: @iambaby.j

Birthday celebrant in helicopter

As the helicopter flew and wanted to land on the helipad on top of the event hall, people could not stop looking up.

Another video showed the moment the helicopter had dropped her as she walked down spiral staircases.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sai said:

"Sorry, is the 50 in the room with us???"

Sir said:

"Y’all rich rich. Who shall I connect with."

Sonia said:

"Nigerians throw good parties."

AndreaDrea281 said:

"Now I gotta arrive on a Jet pack or hire Superman to keep w/other Nigerian parties."

European_baby said:

"I literally saw the same thing at a Congolese wedding a few week ago!! I might do the same."

fibonacci said:

"Aunty did not come to playyyyyyy."

Fumi said:

"You don’t turn 50 twice o! I hail!!!!"

Black Girls Graduate said:

"Manifesting this for my 50th! Yass auntie!"

Buttercup said:

"All that is missing is her crown."

Safwanah said:

"Nigerians get money."

Ceeladubb said:

"Nah what supplements aunty taking! I need them. I don’t see no 50 anywhere."

Michael Smyth, PhD said:

"She has arrived, literally and figuratively. #50 is a milestone in this world. Happy Birthday, ma'am."

