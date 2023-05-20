A Nigerian mother who was angry that her daughter is always busy with her phone compared her to Hilda Baci

The woman said she be serious and go make something better out of life like the Nigerian chef who broke a record

Social media users who reacted to her video found the mother's manner of scolding very funny and entertaining

A Nigerian lady has shared a video that captured the moment her mother could not stop talking about her she does not do house chores at home.

The mother compared the lady (@tochi_nwadu) to Hilda Baci, asking if the lady if the Nigerian chef was not her mate. She said all that her daughter knows is to press her phone in the house.

People said it is not good to compare children. Photo source: @tochi_nwadu

In the video, the mother told the lady to do something with her life as she spoke both Yoruba and Igbo words to abuse her.

Words written on the video by the lady read:

"This is what I face after Hilda won the world Guinness book of record."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

God's fav said:

"She’s saying the truth na. Please let’s see your mum."

Na_mah_riih said:

"She used Igbo and Yoruba to finish you."

user1345373554611 said:

"Rule number 1: never compare your child to other people it’s a big distraction."

Valerie. said:

"No she didn’t just call you okponu."

imeokparia deborah said:

"You even resemble the HILDA sef."

Soweto said:

"This one nah my mama. Since i come back house see finish don too much."

Daisy_dorren said:

"I say no be only you Dey see this shege."

Eberejnr said:

"Once your mama de speak English na red flag because you no go de serious."

Debbywealth5 said:

"What my mother can do…"

Source: Legit.ng