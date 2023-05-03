A groom expressed great happiness during his wedding ceremony as she demonstrated great liveliness and energy

The wife who could not match the man's level of excitement looked embarrassed as the groom tried to make her dance

Many TikTokers who watched their video wondered if the woman was forced to marry the man or if the bride price was free

A man has shared a video of a man dancing with great energy during his traditional wedding ceremony.

He held his bride's hand and tried to twirl her with his energy. Despite the energy that he was oozing, his wife just stood still. The way she tried to laugh showed she was somewhat embarrassed.

At a point during the video, other wedding guests came on stage and joined the couple. Some of them tried to capture the moment.

Many people who reacted to the clip wondered if the bride price of the lady was free for the man to dance so excitedly.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1800 comments with more than 22,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sey coco said:

"I don’t have problem with the dance oo,the green boxer and shoe nko?"

preciousifeeh said:

"The bride was like why is this man disgracing me like this, in the name of dancing."

prosperjessica5 said:

"When the world thought brother benard will never get married."

Felista said:

"If na me I no marry again."

Uncle Desmond (D) said:

"Is the bride price free or why is he dancing like no tomorrow."

@Ibuchi Esther said:

"He be like say pastors don tell this guy sey he no go see wife marry for life."

Lisa lee said:

"When you finally marries her with all the stress u gone through to get her."

nkeirukannoli said:

"The girl dey fall hand abeg."

pretty thang said:

"Dem force the woman."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared by @gorgeous87_ on TikTok showed the moment a lady, @sassy_revelin, could not keep calm as she became overwhelmed with joy on her wedding day.

Without informing her, her elder brother who has been abroad for several years showed up and walked into the church during her white wedding ceremony.

In other news, a video shared on Instagram showed a bride in a luxurious wedding gown as she danced during her marriage ceremony.

While the woman was dancing, the husband knelt and told his bride to follow him for a gift. They got to a family member's place, and a permanent Canadian residence card was presented to her.

