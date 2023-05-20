Nigerian Lady in White Socks & Top Lifts Legs, Shakes Waist Sweetly to Song, Gets Men’s Attention
- A Nigerian lady got many people praising her dance move as she danced while wearing a white top and trousers
- In another video she did weeks ago, the lady danced to an Igbo traditional song as she demonstrated her love for her culture
- People who thronged her comment section praised her dance styles, as some wondered how she pulled them off
A young Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions online after she made cool moves that got many people praising her energy.
In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady said that although she has spent so much time abroad, she is still Igbo.
Pretty lady danced in white clothes
Dressed in a jean and a black top, the girl made energetic waist moves to a song. In another video, she was dressed in an all-white outfit as she danced.
Many people said the lady was such a beautiful person, and they could stop watching her dance videos.
StormzzyK (RAT TV GH) said:
"Just can’t stop smiling looking at ya videos."
Tolaniii said:
"Best dancer ik!!"
Ifedayo said:
"The energy."
ladexxo said:
"Exactly how I dance in my head."
Emeka said:
"The foot work is crazy."
DISKO EXE said:
"Precious go USA next day she dun dy form voice for me."
Adaku said:
"The amount of joy I had when you starting dancing."
Femmebelier said:
"Proud Igbo woman, the way dance our cultural dance ehh, I show my husband and son my culture."
Psalm~well said:
"You won the challenge Girl and you remembered me of my Mother."
Nebeelah said:
"I am not even Igbo buh am so proud of u."
official Ere said:
"I actually dance more than this in my head, just I don't move physically due to the wind."
