People

Nigerian Lady in White Socks & Top Lifts Legs, Shakes Waist Sweetly to Song, Gets Men’s Attention

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian lady got many people praising her dance move as she danced while wearing a white top and trousers
  • In another video she did weeks ago, the lady danced to an Igbo traditional song as she demonstrated her love for her culture
  • People who thronged her comment section praised her dance styles, as some wondered how she pulled them off

A young Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions online after she made cool moves that got many people praising her energy.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady said that although she has spent so much time abroad, she is still Igbo.

Cool dance moves online/lady in beautiful clothes.
Many people said that they lady can indeed dance. Photo source: @afromels
Source: TikTok

Pretty lady danced in white clothes

Dressed in a jean and a black top, the girl made energetic waist moves to a song. In another video, she was dressed in an all-white outfit as she danced.

Many people said the lady was such a beautiful person, and they could stop watching her dance videos.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

StormzzyK (RAT TV GH) said:

"Just can’t stop smiling looking at ya videos."

Tolaniii said:

"Best dancer ik!!"

Ifedayo said:

"The energy."

ladexxo said:

"Exactly how I dance in my head."

Emeka said:

"The foot work is crazy."

DISKO EXE said:

"Precious go USA next day she dun dy form voice for me."

Adaku said:

"The amount of joy I had when you starting dancing."

Femmebelier said:

"Proud Igbo woman, the way dance our cultural dance ehh, I show my husband and son my culture."

Psalm~well said:

"You won the challenge Girl and you remembered me of my Mother."

Nebeelah said:

"I am not even Igbo buh am so proud of u."

official Ere said:

"I actually dance more than this in my head, just I don't move physically due to the wind."

Lady in fine gown danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared by @oqhawekazi_backup_acc shown a lady in a fine gown dancing in the presence of other women singing for her.

Other ladies present in the video sat around her as she made moves to a traditional song popular among Africans.

Lady in isi-agwu

In other news, a beautiful young lady, @babyagu3, shared a short video of how she danced during her traditional wedding as she wore isi-agwu.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady had a plate of eggs in her hands as she made popular TikTok dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng

