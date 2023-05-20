A Nigerian lady got many people praising her dance move as she danced while wearing a white top and trousers

In another video she did weeks ago, the lady danced to an Igbo traditional song as she demonstrated her love for her culture

People who thronged her comment section praised her dance styles, as some wondered how she pulled them off

A young Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions online after she made cool moves that got many people praising her energy.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady said that although she has spent so much time abroad, she is still Igbo.

Many people said that they lady can indeed dance. Photo source: @afromels

Source: TikTok

Pretty lady danced in white clothes

Dressed in a jean and a black top, the girl made energetic waist moves to a song. In another video, she was dressed in an all-white outfit as she danced.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people said the lady was such a beautiful person, and they could stop watching her dance videos.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

StormzzyK (RAT TV GH) said:

"Just can’t stop smiling looking at ya videos."

Tolaniii said:

"Best dancer ik!!"

Ifedayo said:

"The energy."

ladexxo said:

"Exactly how I dance in my head."

Emeka said:

"The foot work is crazy."

DISKO EXE said:

"Precious go USA next day she dun dy form voice for me."

Adaku said:

"The amount of joy I had when you starting dancing."

Femmebelier said:

"Proud Igbo woman, the way dance our cultural dance ehh, I show my husband and son my culture."

Psalm~well said:

"You won the challenge Girl and you remembered me of my Mother."

Nebeelah said:

"I am not even Igbo buh am so proud of u."

official Ere said:

"I actually dance more than this in my head, just I don't move physically due to the wind."

Lady in fine gown danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared by @oqhawekazi_backup_acc shown a lady in a fine gown dancing in the presence of other women singing for her.

Other ladies present in the video sat around her as she made moves to a traditional song popular among Africans.

Lady in isi-agwu

In other news, a beautiful young lady, @babyagu3, shared a short video of how she danced during her traditional wedding as she wore isi-agwu.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady had a plate of eggs in her hands as she made popular TikTok dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng