A young Nigerian girl who sells pure water for a living has gone viral on social media after her video was shared

In the lovely video shared via TikTok app, the cute girl flaunted her pretty face and netizens gushed over her beauty

Many people who came across the video gushed over her beauty and some wanted to meet her physically

The incredible beauty of a young Nigerian girl has earned her massive appraisal from netizens on TikTok.

The young girl was filmed with sachets of pure water which she placed carefully on an empty crate for sale.

Pretty girl with gorgeous eyes turns celebrity Photo credit: @tee_elma

A Nigerian girl identified as @tee_elma on TikTok spotted the girl hawking in school and was amazed by her beauty.

After she shared the clip, students of Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) identified the little girl, referring to her as a remarkable child whose presence is always noticed.

The pretty girl had gorgeous ocean-coloured eyeballs and a well-shaped face. Her smile alone was breathtaking.

Sharing the video via her account, the lady said:

"Saw this little girl in school today with these pretty gorgeous eyes."

Social media reactions

@mercy_xoxo1 said:

"Wow she is so pretty."

@williamschinwendu reacted:

"I see someone who looks exactly like her in Crutech or are you in Crutech?"

@mickieluv6 commented:

"She is remarkable, everyone notice her presence."

@justfriendly6 reacted:

"Ocean eyes."

@tee_elma said:

"I swear guy I wish. I will look for tomorrow in school like I don’t care if I miss my exams cause her eyes motivated me fr."

@ahm_gift commented:

"Na her videos full my phone I dey always video this girl for school."

@ahm_gift added:

"She stays around airport road by Ekpo abasi omor she dey pass through a lot."

Pretty girl with shiny blue eyes trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 7-year-old Nigerian girl identified as Wasilat has got netizens talking owing to her naturally blue eyes. Tima Wire came in contact with the cute kid and shared her snaps on Rant HQ Extention Facebook group after being marvelled by what she beheld.

"Wow the girl I met today she's so beautiful with her eyeballs," Tima wrote while sharing pictures she took with the girl. On December 31, Tima made another post with the kid in the group wherein she gushed over Wasilat's eyes. When Legit.ng contacted her, Tima revealed that she met Wasilat at her mum's village.

"Her name is Wasilat although she's not anyhow related to me I just met her at my mum's village then I decided to take a shoot with and post for people to see the wonderful things God is doing." Tima added that she confirmed from the Kogi indigene's mum that it is not a disease, but that she was born that way.

