A clip of Yoruba movie star Mama No Network and her husband seen together getting cuddly and romantic with each other has sparked reactions online

The comic actress who recently got married in the viral clip was seen looking pleased as she was seen all over her hubby in a clip shared on her TikTok page

Netizens, however, reacted to the clip querying the actress if she was sure the young was truly in love with her because he looked too young to be with her

A cute and lovely video of ace Nollywood actress Kudirat Soremi better known as Mama No Network, and her husband, who she recently tied the knot with during their honeymoon, has sparked reactions online.

In the viral clip, Mama No Network got quite cuddly with her youthful-looking hubby.

Video of comic actress Mama No Network and her hubby getting cuddly sparks reactions online. Photo credit: @mamanonetwork

Source: Instagram

Some netizens reacted to the clip, showing concerns enquiring if Mama No Network was sure the young man was truly in love because he looked too young to be with her.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2023, seem to be on their honeymoon, weeks after their wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Ijebu-Ode-born actress, whose real age can't be verified at the age, has come under severe scrutiny over the last few weeks after getting married.

See the viral clip of Mama No Network that sparked reactions online:

See some of the reactions that Mama No Network's video with her hubby stirred

@Bobo_free:

"Most fat ladies are really young so you people should stop judging by stature."

@Pleasant fabrics:

"Congratulations to her, but just be watchful men are dangerous."

@peaceambassador10:

"And you're sure this guy no be scam."

@kafayatyusuf993:

"This is what dey call double promotion, I also pray for this kind of grace. When Lanko think say he don pass this woman's level God gave her a sweet, good-looking man."

@anikkycollection:

"Why are you guys using paracetamol on top another person matter."

@adupsymodupe:

"See how she's doing like a baby at ur age."

@niffydee:

That's her son, can't be her husband. The guy is even a replica of Mr Lanko."

@fungus:

"Na this egbon collect mama no network from Lanko, awwww."

@ayinkeade:

This woman don dey get network small small ooo."

@beela

"Eku Igbadun o, mama no network."

@loisheph:

"Make she book session to dissolve her belly fat sha ooo."

@quinbella725:

"Congratulations to her, but she dis belle no con too big like dis."

Whoever I marry is nobody's business - Mama No Network

After seeing the reactions that Mama No Network's video with her hubby stirred online, Legit.ng reached out to the comic actress, and this was her reply to those querying her for getting married to someone younger than her.

"It is nobody's family's business. And those saying I should be careful that men are dangerous, where are their husbands? They should mind what put food on their table?"

Toyin Tomato, Sisi Quadri, others congratulate Mama No Network as she ties the knot, videos stir reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Yoruba actress Kudirat Abeniade Soremi, better known as Mama No Network, recently caused a buzz after a video of her marrying her lover in an Islamic wedding ceremony went viral.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, Mama No Network and her lover were seen exchanging rings and kissing amid cheers from their family and friends.

While many of her colleagues, including Kemi Korede, Sisi Quadri, and Toyin Tomato, took to her comment section to congratulate her, others expressed their surprise as they were in doubt.

Source: Legit.ng