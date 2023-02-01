Global site navigation

“You’re Cute”: Lady With Jaw-Dropping Beauty Gives Out Her Number, Smiles Graciously in Trending Video
People

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A beautiful Nigerian lady who is a student of Kwara State University (KWASU) has shown moment she gave out her number
  • Ladies in her comment sections said they would not even mind getting her contact because she is so pretty
  • The beautiful undergraduate who is on low cut said that she even though she considers everyone family, she could detach easily

A Nigerian lady, @grachi0801, who looks astonishingly beautiful has made a video showing her giving out her phone numbers to a stranger.

While on campus, a student approached her and she exchanged numbers with the person without care.

Pretty Nigerian lady smile/lady gave out her number.
Many people agreed that the lady is indeed beautiful. Photo source: TIkTok/@grachi0801
Source: UGC

Lady gave number out with smiles

The beauty queen said she always does that as she considers everyone a big family. The lady said that she is a lovely person, she could detach from a relationship easily.

Many people who thronged her comment section, especially ladies, attested to her beautiful even as she wore a low cut.

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with over 6,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user5959517948274 said:

"Can u give me tooo?"

Kennyralph01 said:

"Hi dear, you are cute."

Aubrey_ruby said:

"This is what I go through everyday."

Believe said:

"You're full with beauty. Why not if not."

___hermothersdaugher said:

"I actually saw you at stomach care yesterday so pretty."

Man talked to lady in parents' presence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man and content creator who always shares videos talking to strange ladies on the street got people talking with a new video.

In the TikTok clip, he approached a young lady and spoke to her in the presence of her parents. During their conversation, the lady's mother looked shocked.

She had a frown on her face as she gave instructions to her daughter. A song played over the video so people could not hear what both were really up to.

Source: Legit.ng

