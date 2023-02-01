“You’re Cute”: Lady With Jaw-Dropping Beauty Gives Out Her Number, Smiles Graciously in Trending Video
- A beautiful Nigerian lady who is a student of Kwara State University (KWASU) has shown moment she gave out her number
- Ladies in her comment sections said they would not even mind getting her contact because she is so pretty
- The beautiful undergraduate who is on low cut said that she even though she considers everyone family, she could detach easily
A Nigerian lady, @grachi0801, who looks astonishingly beautiful has made a video showing her giving out her phone numbers to a stranger.
While on campus, a student approached her and she exchanged numbers with the person without care.
Lady gave number out with smiles
The beauty queen said she always does that as she considers everyone a big family. The lady said that she is a lovely person, she could detach from a relationship easily.
Many people who thronged her comment section, especially ladies, attested to her beautiful even as she wore a low cut.
Watch her video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with over 6,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
user5959517948274 said:
"Can u give me tooo?"
Kennyralph01 said:
"Hi dear, you are cute."
Aubrey_ruby said:
"This is what I go through everyday."
Believe said:
"You're full with beauty. Why not if not."
___hermothersdaugher said:
"I actually saw you at stomach care yesterday so pretty."
Source: Legit.ng