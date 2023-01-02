A Nigerian girl's natural eye feature has made her an internet sensation and as well sent netizens into a frenzy

The 7-year-old beauty was born with natural shiny blue eyes and is the only one with such in her entire family

Social media users gushed over her pictures, but some persons attached spiritual meanings to her look

A 7-year-old Nigerian girl identified as Wasilat has got netizens talking owing to her naturally blue eyes.

Tima Wire came in contact with the cute kid and shared her snaps on Rant HQ Extention Facebook group after being marvelled by what she beheld.

She was born that way. Photo Credit: Tima Wire

Source: Facebook

"Wow the girl I met today she's so beautiful with her eye balls," Tima wrote while sharing pictures she took with the girl.

On December 31, Tima made another post with the kid in the group wherein she gushed over Wasilat's eyes.

Tima said that contrary to many people's assumption that the kid used contact lenses, it is actually natural.

How Tima found Wasilat

When Legit.ng contacted her, Tima revealed that she met Wasilat at her mum's village.

"Her name is Wasilat although she's not anyhow related to me I just met her at my mum's village then I decided to take a shoot with and post for people to see the wonderful things God is doing."

Tima added that she confirmed from the Kogi indigene's mum that it is not a disease, but that she was born that way.

"I saw people commenting that is a disease but I went to her mum and ask even everyone around said it was born with it.

"She's 7 years old and she's the only one that has it in the family. She's from Kogi state and she was born with it."

Social media reactions

Ben Sigie said:

"Special kid."

Quin Ria said:

"She's special."

Echero Favour said:

"The eyes are beautiful but it’s a defect that might affect her hearing in future but we pray it doesn’t by God’s Grace….."

Queen Eneji Ngeeh said:

"Well...i wont doubt it bcs a deacon in my church has green colour and d children has different colours like brown..grey ..sky blue except one wit normal dark eyes."

Peace Njoku said:

"See eye I dey spend money buy.this life no just balance."

Esther Nwachukwu said:

"I hope she isn't possessed??

"In some big private schools in Nigeria, so many parent will withdraw their children from that school because of her, and they won't let their kid be in the same class with her."

Shiela Chuhwak said:

"Leave this girl alone, I don't know why you think it's okay to constantly put her up in social media...... maybe this is without her or her parents permission.

"You did it once, you are doing it again."

