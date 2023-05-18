A young man has shared a video of his resume that got him several job offers from different companies

The excited man posted the short clip on TikTok to educate his followers on how to write better resumes

Social media users have reacted massively to the clip, with many expressing their interest in learning the new style

Netizens have appreciated a young man who shared a video of his curriculum vitae (CV) that got him many job offers.

According to the young man, the CV format impressed many companies, leading to them contacting him for interviews.

Man shares a new CV format. Photo credit: @superiorresume/TikTok, Andresr/Getty Images

He shared the video via his official TikTok account @superiorresume, and netizens penned their thoughts.

While some appreciated him for giving out great information, others were more interested in getting someone to do it for them.

Social media reactions

@theloveliestmina said:

"Literally my resume lmao I keep telling ppl to be cute and simple."

@kenzs1115 stated:

"I unknowingly found this template months ago and used it. Got calls back immediately."

@oogawooogabooga commented:

"If you’re looking for a corporate job, please for the love of god do yourself a favor and DO NOT use this template. You won’t get any calls back."

@maggiehull wrote:

"I use the app called Canva. They have templates for literally anything. And you can even add your own pictures or search for more pics."

@reclaimboogie noted:

"I had one just like this and would get every job I applied to and would get compliments on it everywhere I applied."

@sydneyisik reacted:

"If you submit these online, the AI can’t read the icons/formatting. The more simple/legible with keywords the better."

@whenstheparty said:

"Mines looks the same but I added eye-catching fonts and coke bcuz I’m GenZ and you will take me as I am."

@sammiesuesosa said:

"But who can revise my resume? I want to use this template but I’m terrible at condensing mine!"

@lesliamurico said:

"That’s how my resume looks like. One page simple and it has gotten me job offers."

@sxcyriuss added:

"Literally got told a few days ago by a employer how perfect my resume is. hope I get the job too."

See the post below:

