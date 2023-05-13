A young lady has gone viral on social media after she was spotted walking along the road with a mean face

The young lady was filmed by her friend who claimed that she always looked 'miserable' when moving on the road

Social media users have reacted massively to the hilarious video with many relating to the girl's situation

A beautiful young lady has captured attention on popular app, TikTok, after her video surfaced.

In the short clip shared by @trendingutemanii on the platform, the lady was sighted walking like a soldier with a very mean face.

While walking on the road, she put up a serious face and only lit up when she saw her friend.

Reacting to the video, many netizens penned down funny comments as some disclosed that they also had unfriendly facial expressions.

Social media reactions

@fionaflowes said:

"I understand. In public I ain't friendly. Not sorry. people are pyro."

@shawntawm_4eva stated:

"What kind of problem do you have to make your face look so."

@manal._.1brahim reacted:

"One day she gonna give the wrong person that face."

@queen_lee12 noted:

"I do that so people don't talk to me."

@x.chloe.rebecca.x said:

"Me especially when people stare at me ahahaha."

@naanoiki wrote:

"This is so me. My facial expression isn’t ever friendly."

@lillythemuyayu said:

'Me. One time someone asked me to fix my face. That made me instantly mad."

@0ne1na1i73tim3 wrote:

"She is me cause i swear somebody always telling me bout my facial expressions."

@dennis said:

"And then they worry about men not approaching. I ain't approaching any girl with that mean look."

@dayybankkss added:

"I walk around like this on purpose. So ppl know don’t approach me."

Lady captures attention with her shape

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady on TikTok, @mhizbecky213, got many people talking when she made a video showing the moment she walked out of a church.

With well-tailored trousers and a multicoloured long-sleeved shirt, the lady walked with elegance and grace as she flipped her hair like a model. As the lady stepped out with a confident gait, her camera caught the young man looking at her and amazed by her beauty.

Many people who reacted to her video said she really seized the young man's attention with her shape. At the time of this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments and more than 15,000 likes.

